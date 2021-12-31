Parineeti Chopra has had a power-packed 2021. Three of her films were released this year, starting with the thriller 'The Girl On The Train' followed by the biopic 'Saina'. She also teamed up with Arjun Kapoor for 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Parineeti Chopra's roles and performances in the films were widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike. The actress is currently holidaying in Prague, Czech Republic where she is ringing in the New Year 2022. She took to Instagram to share some photographs from her vacation and express gratitude for the year that has been. We all know what a foodie she is, which is why many of her pictures featured food as well! Take a look at what she ate:

"Europe x NYE. Thankyou 2021. You blessed me," she wrote in the caption of her post. Arjun Kapoor left a cheeky comment to the post, saying, "Itni prague-iti ho gaye iss saal tumhari Waah." Parineeti Chopra also shared a few clicks of the yummy food she had in Prague. We could spot a delicious coffee with whipped cream, another hot latte with foam on top, and a gorgeous multi-tiered gingerbread house. Check it out here:

Parineeti Chopra is quite the foodie and we have seen several instances of the same every now and then. In September, she took a vacation with family in the Maldives where she savoured a delicious breakfast. Before that, she visited London and tried some lovely Indian food after a long hiatus of five months. Take a look:

(Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Vacation And Food Is What We All Need)





"I haven't been to India since March .. And so a simple dal, roti, and rice brought tears to my eyes last night," she wrote in the caption of the post. Parineeti could be seen sampling some Gobhi Matar, Shahi Paneer, Dal Makhani, Laccha Parantha and Pulao with Raita.





We would surely love to see more snippets from the actor's foodie diaries! On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and is slated to release in October 2022.