Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been vacationing and living the life which we all would love right now. From Turkey to Austria, as the actress spends her time in different countries, we can see her going around the beaches, taking walks and unlocking new adventures. A look through her Instagram, and you will come across beautiful locations that Parineeti has been travelling to. And when there is a vacation, it always comes with delicacies of that place. While Parineeti enjoys her travel, she often shares her delicious looking meals on her Instagram story.





Recently posted on her Instagram, the 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' actress shared an adorable photo of herself hugging her food. In the post, she wrote, "eat hug your food." And we totally agree! With the yummy looking plate of her food, decorated with flowers, anyone would want to hug it. Take a look at her post:

Earlier, when the actress was touring in Turkey, her Instagram stories mostly consisted of tropical fruits, vegetables, black coffee and 'green juice.' If you are wondering what Parineeti's green juice is, then in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, the actress revealed her green juice is a mix of spinach beetroot orange mint and sometimes lemon- depending on what her mood is.





If you also wish to get fit like Parineeti and indulge in the goodness of healthy juices, then we have just the list for you! Juices will not only help you gain good health but will also aid in weight management. From vegetables to fruits, check out this list of juices that you can add to your daily diet!









