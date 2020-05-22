Parineeti Chopra Shares Picture Of Her South Indian Meal With This Heartfelt Note!

Parineeti Chopra is one of the many artists in Mumbai who are spending this period of quarantine alone at home. The year 2020 began with Parineeti looking forward to the release of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', she was also shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic when in March-end PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown to fight Coronavirus. Like a responsible citizen, Parineeti urged her fans to stay indoors and fight the pandemic with necessary precautions, but on Thursday, she chose to let her fans know that the past few days had not been a cakewalk for the actress considering she does not stay with her family and is living in her Khar residence all by herself.





Parineeti Chopra acknowledged how lucky she felt to have a few friends who looked after her during this difficult time. "Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. I love you back. Thank you for sending me food everyday, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive. Quarantining alone is NOT easy; but you made it doable," she wrote in her Instagram caption on Thursday.





In her Instagram stories, she also gave us a sneak-peek into her South Indian meal that was also sent to her hot and fresh by one of her Industry friends. We spotted four delectable idlis with the side of both red and green chutney. She wrote in the caption "Starting with sending me hot meals..everyone knows I can't cook, so this is a life saver. Thank you for this Deepa Ma'am."(Sic)

