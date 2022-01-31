We've often heard the saying that frying makes anything delicious. Whether it's some crispy vegetables or even some Wontons - the fried version of these delicacies is undeniably tasty. The unique crisp and crunch that comes with frying is something that we truly relish. However, a recently surfaced fried dish has shown that even a universally-loved technique like frying can go awry. We recently came across a bizarre fusion dish called Pastry ka Pakoda, and its video is making the internet question its existence. Take a look:

The clip was shared on Instagram Reels by food blogger Sarthak Jain who goes by the handle @wannabefoodie69. Since the time it was posted, it has received over 1.5 million views and 26k likes. In the clip, we can see two creamy chocolate pastries being cut into two and dipped into a Besan batter. Then, the Pastry is popped into hot oil and deep fried till it turns golden brown and crisp. The blogger then tries the Pastry ka Pakoda and spits it out instantly due to the disgusting taste. The location and address of the food stall making this Pastry Pakoda, however, was not disclosed by the blogger.





Hundreds of Instagram users reacted to the weird dish. The fusion of Pakoda with Pastry left a bad aftertaste for viewers. "Whattttttt nooo waysss," wrote one user. Some also said that this trend of making absurd food combinations was causing a lot of food wastage. "You could have given the pastries to poor those who really need them instead of turning it into some fritter and tasting in sec and throwing it away," commented another user.





What did you think of the Pastry ka Pakoda? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.