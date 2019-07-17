People With Prediabetes May Return To Normal Blood Sugar Levels: Eat These Foods To Prevent Diabetes

Foods to manage prediabetes.

Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are abnormally high but not too high to be within the scale of diabetes. It is because of the insulin resistance, our blood sugar level shoots up. Diabetes is a metabolic disorder where body stops producing insulin or stops responding to insulin. Prediabetes is slightly better than diabetes; however, it is still an alarming situation because people with pre-diabetics are likely to develop type 2 diabetes sooner or later. But there's a possibility that the condition may reverse and may return to normal blood sugar levels. According to the researchers at the Karolinska Institute's Aging Research Center in Stockholm, people who have prediabetes are less likely to develop diabetes and may return to normal blood sugar levels. While this spells good news for people worried about their prediabetes diagnosis, experts state that lifestyle changes aid this phenomenon.





"A person with prediabetes has high blood sugar levels, so they should limit their sugar intake as much as possible in order to control the levels and further prevent the risk of diabetes," said Jocelyn Nadua, a registered practical nurse and care coordinator at C-Care Health Services. "When choosing foods, consider opting for ones with a lower glycaemic index (GI) of 55 or less," she added.





Diabetes: Healthy lifestyle habits/changes may help reverse prediabetes.





The researchers added that for prediabetes reversal, one must maintain a diet that is high in fibre, grains, and vegetables; additionally following a regular exercise routine is essential. The researchers also suggested cutting down on carbs and processed foods from daily diet and add more fresh fruits and vegetables with low GI value.





For the study, researchers analysed 918 participants – all above 60 years of age and had been diagnosed with prediabetes – at the Swedish National Study on Aging and Care. The group was tracked for 12 years by the researchers, who found that only 13 percent of their participants had developed diabetes during the period of observation.





Diabetes: People with pre-diabetics are likely to develop type 2 diabetes sooner or later.





"During a 12-year follow-up, most of older adults with prediabetes remained stable or reverted to normoglycaemia, whereas only one-third developed diabetes or died," the researchers said. Ying Shang, a PhD student was the lead study author. Moreover, the researchers found that having lower systolic blood pressure, no hear-related problems, and ideal body weight help in the reversal of prediabetes.





However, researchers have cautioned that a prediabetes reversal is not a cure as it "needs to be maintained."





Eat These Foods To Prevent Developing Diabetes