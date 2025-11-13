In a move that has left many of its loyal patrons disappointed, Pinto Sando in Malad West has announced that it will cease its regular operations from 14 November 2025. While the owners hope to reopen in another location, the cosy sandwich shop's future remains uncertain as of now. It had opened its doors in Orlem in June 2024 and managed to cultivate a devoted following within a short span of time. It carved a distinctive niche in Mumbai's suburban foodscape by spotlighting Goan traditions through the use of the katre pao (a crusty type of bread bun from Goa), which would be stuffed with hearty fillings to make flavourful sandwiches.





Also Read: Iconic New Yorker Restaurant In Mumbai's Chowpatty To Shut Down





Chef-owner Russell Pinto and his family oversee the shop's operations, which also lent the space a homely vibe. This welcoming ambience and the uniqueness of its offerings drew foodies from all around the city. Chef Russell Pinto took to Instagram to announce the closure some time ago, revealing that the shop has to undergo redevelopment. He acknowledged that the "timing could not be worse," given that it is the peak season for culinary ventures in the city and there's also high demand around the Christmas season.

He explained, "We've been hunting for a new space, one that's preferably bigger and can offer an even better Pinto Sando experience. That's the plan. The reality, though... everything, everywhere in Orlem is in redevelopment all at once." As a result, he said the shop's "next address is still to be decided."

Pinto Sando in Malad West was known for its Goan-style sandwiches

Before this, another popular sandwich shop in Mumbai called Santa Maria closed its doors in August 2025. It was a cosy spot known for its charming ambience and loaded treats. The shop was located on Waroda Road in Bandra West. It has hinted at finding a different way to keep its story going. Read more here.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra Isn't Shutting Down. Here's An Update