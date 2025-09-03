Bastian Bandra, co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty, will close this week. However, the restaurant has clarified that this will not be a permanent shutdown. In a statement shared with NDTV, Bastian Hospitality Group said, "For nine incredible years, our patrons have turned Bastian Bandra into far more than a restaurant. They have made it a home filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. As we take a short pause for renovations, we are deeply grateful for every moment we have shared with you. This is not goodbye - it is a fresh new beginning. We will be announcing something special very soon."





Bastian Bandra is a well-known spot for celebrities and food lovers in the city. Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty posted on Instagram, calling it "the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations." She said the restaurant will "take its final bow" with a special event planned for Bastian Bandra's closest patrons.

Bastian Bandra. Photo Credit: bastianhospitality.com

Shilpa Shetty co-owns Bastian Bandra and other Bastian branches along with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. He is the founder of the Bastian Hospitality Group, which was set up in 2014. Apart from the Bastian brand, the group includes A Bar Called Life, Arth, One Street and Binge.





Over the years, Bastian Bandra has been a favourite for Bollywood celebrities, often drawing paparazzi outside its entrance. Regulars have included Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday, making it one of the city's most-photographed dining destinations.





The group also operates Bastian At The Top in Dadar, Mumbai, along with other outlets in the country, and is known for its seafood-led menu and eclectic dining experiences. While the Bandra space undergoes changes, the group has hinted at "something special" coming soon, with details expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.