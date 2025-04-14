Caviar is widely considered a premium culinary delicacy. Made from salt-cured fish eggs (roe), caviar has long been associated with luxury, exclusivity and refined taste. In recent times, "caviar bumps" have emerged as a popular way to enjoy this delicacy. It generally refers to scooping a small amount of caviar onto the back of one's hand and then directly eating it off. Inspired by this growing trend (particularly among younger generations active on social media), Pizza Hut launched its own take on this delicacy and sparked quite a buzz online. It was available for a limited time only in New York.

Called "pizza caviar," this creation doesn't consist of fish eggs but pepperoni-flavored water and agar agar-based caviar-style pearls, the brand revealed. They have been "designed for dipping, dunking, and bumping." In its announcement post on Instagram, Pizza Hut stated, "Bougie like caviar. Delicious like pizza. We're fusing the two-in-one Pizza Hut exclusive: Pizza Caviar. All the pizza flavour you crave but in caviar."

Here's how users reacted to the concept in the comments section:





"Y'all late to April Fools Day?"





"I didn't see this one coming, but I'm interested."





"All-time favourite childhood pizza joint growing up in the Midwest meeting my adult needs I'll take it. Well done."





"Take all my money."





"Listen, bro, I may work for you guys, but this is too far."





"I'm deeply concerned."





"Gross!! Where can I buy some?"





"Lemme just take a day trip across the country."





In the past, another innovative product by Pizza Hut grabbed many eyeballs online.





Ahead of the holiday season near the end of 2024, the company launched a limited-edition tomato wine flavoured with common pizza toppings like oregano and basil. In order to evoke the roasted flavour of a freshly made crust, the wine also included oakwood overtones. Click here to read the full story.