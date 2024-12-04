Pizza Hut has launched a limited-edition tomato wine flavoured with common pizza toppings like oregano and basil. In keeping with the Christmas season, the special wine can be ordered with or without a Triple Treat Box, the popular discontinued combo meal that's returning at select locations for a limited time. "The holidays are a time for many gatherings, but often, the gift of a bottle of wine can feel expected. Why not be the one to bring the pizza party with the gift of pizza wine and a Triple Treat Box designed to ignite fun and conversation," said Elyse Slaton, Pizza Hut's director of advertising on Pizza Hut's website.





Created in collaboration with Irvine's Just Beyond Paradise Winery, Pizza Hut tomato wine is made from luscious, juicy tomatoes after blending with natural basil. It also has a light flavour of oregano and garlic to give that undeniable pizza taste. In order to evoke the roasted flavour of a freshly made crust, the wine also includes oakwood overtones. The drink is said to be able to turn every bite into an amazing tasting experience when paired with any traditional Pizza Hut pie.





"As a brand that has pioneered many firsts in the industry, we took a beloved, classic pairing of pizza and red wine and flipped it on its head as we aim to spark intrigue and create a more memorable holiday pizza party," said Elyse.





Pizza Hut's tomato wine, which retails for $25 a bottle, can be bought on the Just Beyond Paradise website. For $60, you can also purchase the limited edition gift set, which comes in a unique pizza box-shaped package and includes a bottle of wine, two stainless steel wine glasses bearing the Pizza Hut logo, and a corkscrew.





Pizza Hut is selling its beloved Triple Treat Box for just $19.99 in honour of the holiday season and the release of the tomato wine. The box, which is being offered at its lowest price ever, comprises two medium 1-topping pizzas, five freshly baked breadsticks and ten Cinnabon mini cinnamon rolls in a seasonally themed box.



