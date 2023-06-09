Pizza has become the comfort food of choice for countless people across the world. Whenever we are in doubt about what to eat, we simply order a pizza at home to satisfy our cravings. It comes as no surprise that there are so many pizza chains popping up every single day. Global pizza chains and fast food giants often experiment with the toppings and offerings, depending upon which location they are at. While some experiments are actually quite interesting, others give mixed feelings to users. Recently, Pizza Hut US introduced a new limited-edition pizza with pickles used as a topping. Take a look:

Also Read: Pizza Hut Japan Launches Bizarre New Pizza With Coriander As Topping

The tweet was shared by @pizzahut on June 8. In a short span of time, the news went viral and received a flurry of comments and reactions online. "Messed around and found out, where my pickle pizza ppl at? Catch it for a limited time," wrote Pizza Hut in the tweet. As per reports, the pizza is made with a hand-tossed crust, buttermilk ranch sauce, chicken breast, white onions and dill pickles with a drizzle of ranch sauce. The pickle pizza is available only in New York for a limited period of just one week.

"With our new Pickle Pizza, we're tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza. Our recipe is all about great flavour, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza," said Penny Shaheen, Head of Food Innovation at Pizza Hut in a press release.

Meanwhile, internet users said that the pickle pizza gave them mixed feelings. Some felt they wanted to try this unique pizza. "Toss on some jalapenos, pineapple, green olives and pepperoni and I'm all over it," said one user. Others felt that it was a bit too much. "Nobody is buying this," said another.

Take a look at the reactions.

Also Read: Wait, What: Pizza Hut Taiwan Introduces Durian, Mango Toppings On Pizza

Would you try this pickle pizza by Pizza Hut US? Tell us in the comments.