When the craving for our favourite food springs up, we are ready to do anything to have it. That scoop of ice cream, that slice of pizza or a serving of noodles, we all have our list of foods that we love and have a hankering for every now and then. Are you a pizza lover like us? Welcome to the gang! But if you call yourself the biggest pizza lover there can ever be, there is someone to beat you at it. And it's not a person, it's a dog! Surprised? So were we when we saw this video of a dog that loves pizza so much that he snatched it from a man's mouth.





The video was posted on Instagram page 'Barked' which is dedicated to videos and posts featuring dogs. One video that has got the attention of dog lovers and foodies alike is of this dog that showed his love for pizza in the most eccentric way.





In the video, a man is seen taking a bite of a pizza slice but the dog who is sitting in close proximity, instantly jumps to snatch it away from his mouth and grasps it tightly in his own mouth.





Take a look:





The video has more than 4 lakh views and hundreds of comments. The viewers seem divided in their opinions about this video. Some of them find this video cute and there's a certain sect of viewers that thinks that this act is unfair to the animal.





Many people commented with heart and laughing emojis, and wrote comments like, "Gotta go for those opportunities!", "That's me with pizza lol" and "So cute".





And several others voted against it with comments like:





"Don't let you dog eat pizza... he's probably gonna have stomachache or worse."

"Not only that is encouraging a behavioural disorder in a dog, it can also be dangerous to him, just for the sake of a video."

"I love dogs but this ain't it my dog knows to give me space and it's not really a good idea to give the table scraps if you want them healthy."





What do you think about this video. Share in the comments below.

