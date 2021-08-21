There is no dearth of aminal videos on the Internet. Now, we have found a clip of a witty dog who has impressed social media users with its intelligence. In a 25-second clip, we can see a black dog performing a rather amazing stunt just in the quest of grabbing some food off the kitchen counter. The video shows the doggo pushing a chair to the counter and then climbing on it to lick the food kept on a plate. The Netherlands resident named Sander shared this moment on Twitter with the caption, “When you leave your dog alone for a minute.” The ‘paw'dorable footage has clocked 3.3 million views on the social media platform.
When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021
Users were in awe of the dog and shared their own dog-stealing-food experiences below the tweet.
A dog mom wrote, “That reminds me of my beagle mix. My daughter left her chicken wings too close to the edge of the counter and when she returned with her caesar salad, all that was left was the container and the carrot sticks.”
That reminds me of my beagle mix. My daughter left her chicken wings too close to the edge of the counter and when she returned with her caesar salad, all that was left was the container and the carrot sticks. She even licked the little sauce cups clean. She didn't get sick.— June Cleaver 2.0???????? (@JuneCleaver20) August 18, 2021
Another hilariously shared a snap of her dog who stole coconut oil.
The aftermath of eating the jar of coconut oil. Face reveals a combo of guilt & intestinal distress. pic.twitter.com/NaFVupssmv— I Brake For Iguanas (@SarahAStarkey) August 19, 2021
This person proudly narrated the story of her pizza lover pet. She said, “We had a dachshund that was a lot less subtle. The pizza we ordered was sitting on the coffee table and he leapt from the back of the couch straight onto the pizza. No regrets.”
We had a dachshund that was a lot less subtle. the pizza we ordered was sitting on the coffee table and he leapt from the back of the couch straight onto the pizza. No regrets.— Danielle Young (@notesnthemargin) August 19, 2021
Here are more such reactions to this fun video.
I had a Sheltie that would do things with chairs to get at food on countertops and tables you would not believe. To the point I had to put a leash on her when food was out in the house. She knew how to move so slow you didn't notice her till it was to late.— Augustwest (@wharfrat20) August 17, 2021
Too many times have I seen this paw sneak past me and slide something off the countertop. When I turn round he's already teleported upstairs. Soundless food ninja. pic.twitter.com/oTc9vcAIhi— Boxed Genie (@Scarboro_Genie) August 18, 2021
When we moved in together, I warned my now husband to watch his food, because my Labrador Mandy was a ninja. He didn't take me seriously until she sucked a sandwich from his hand as he walked by her. He never even felt it.???? pic.twitter.com/cY1GxGE81R— TTKimmell ????Get Vaxxed You Selfish Children???? (@TTKimmell) August 18, 2021
Recently, another cute video surfaced on Twitter where a chipmunk was seen bingeing on hazelnuts. The 16-second clip showed the chipmunk fully immersed in gulping down hazelnuts one by one with no qualms whatsoever.
Good times.. ???? pic.twitter.com/zMPFmFuqJn— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021
Well, it's not just us humans but animals too who have an appetite for good food, isn't it?