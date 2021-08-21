There is no dearth of aminal videos on the Internet. Now, we have found a clip of a witty dog who has impressed social media users with its intelligence. In a 25-second clip, we can see a black dog performing a rather amazing stunt just in the quest of grabbing some food off the kitchen counter. The video shows the doggo pushing a chair to the counter and then climbing on it to lick the food kept on a plate. The Netherlands resident named Sander shared this moment on Twitter with the caption, “When you leave your dog alone for a minute.” The ‘paw'dorable footage has clocked 3.3 million views on the social media platform.

Users were in awe of the dog and shared their own dog-stealing-food experiences below the tweet.





A dog mom wrote, “That reminds me of my beagle mix. My daughter left her chicken wings too close to the edge of the counter and when she returned with her caesar salad, all that was left was the container and the carrot sticks.”

Another hilariously shared a snap of her dog who stole coconut oil.

This person proudly narrated the story of her pizza lover pet. She said, “We had a dachshund that was a lot less subtle. The pizza we ordered was sitting on the coffee table and he leapt from the back of the couch straight onto the pizza. No regrets.”





Here are more such reactions to this fun video.

Recently, another cute video surfaced on Twitter where a chipmunk was seen bingeing on hazelnuts. The 16-second clip showed the chipmunk fully immersed in gulping down hazelnuts one by one with no qualms whatsoever.

Well, it's not just us humans but animals too who have an appetite for good food, isn't it?