Prabhas is known for being a true foodie, and people who have worked with him often talk about the amazing meals he brings to sets. But the actor has now shared a story that shows just how much he values real, authentic flavours. In a recent video chat with Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi and the team of Couple Friendly, posted by Telugu Flmnagar, Prabhas spoke about a memorable day during the shoot of Adipurush in Mumbai.











He said that one morning, he declared a “cheat day” and asked everyone on set to skip their usual meals. He promised to treat them to special Chennai food. The team agreed and waited.

Hours passed and the food didn't arrive. The crew grew confused and curious about the delay. When they finally asked him what was happening, Prabhas dropped the surprise — the food was coming directly from Chennai.





Many assumed he had ordered from a local restaurant in Mumbai. But in reality, the meal had been packed in hot carriers in Chennai, handed to a person who boarded a flight, and transported all the way to Mumbai. The food was then brought straight to the set, still warm and fresh.





“It sounds crazy,” Prabhas admitted with a laugh. “But I love original, authentic flavours. Even if local alternatives are available.” According to him, the wait was completely worth it.





While he enjoys Hyderabadi biryani, Prabhas said he finds the tangy flavours of Chennai biryani even more satisfying. However, his favourite rice dish isn't biryani at all. On Instagram, the actor once revealed his favourite dish is Royyala Pulav, a prawn pulao packed with spices and rich coastal flavours.





Clearly, when it comes to food, Prabhas believes in going the extra mile, quite literally.