Uttarakhand's food is known for its simplicity, earthy flavours, and traditional cooking methods that highlight the natural taste of each ingredient. One such comforting dish is Chaunsa Dal, a flavourful recipe made using urad dal.





Unlike regular lentil dishes, this one begins with dry-roasting the dal and grinding it into a coarse texture before cooking. The spices are traditionally crushed in a mortar and pestle, giving the dish a rustic aroma and an authentic mountain flavour. Cooked in mustard oil and served warm with steamed rice, Chaunsa Dal is a wholesome meal that reflects the flavours of the hills.





What Makes This Dal Special

Chaunsa Dal stands out because of its unique preparation and bold, rustic taste. The urad dal is first roasted and then coarsely ground, giving the dish a nutty flavour and a thicker consistency.





Another key element is the spice paste. Instead of blending the ingredients, ginger, garlic, green chillies, whole coriander seeds, and fresh coriander leaves are crushed by hand. This releases natural oils from the spices and enhances the aroma.





The use of mustard oil adds a sharp, traditional flavour. A small amount of roasted wheat flour is also added to the masala, giving the dal a rich texture and a slightly earthy taste.

Ingredients

1 cup urad dal

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 inch ginger

4-5 garlic cloves

2 green chillies

1 teaspoon whole coriander seeds

A small handful of fresh coriander leaves

1 tablespoon roasted wheat flour

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2teaspoon cumin powder

Water as required

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Fresh coriander for garnish

How To Make Chaunsa Dal

1. Roast The Urad Dal

Wash the urad dal and let it dry slightly. Heat a pan on medium flame and dry-roast the dal until it becomes fragrant and lightly golden. Stir continuously to prevent burning. Let it cool.





2. Grind The Dal

Once cooled, grind the dal into a coarse powder. It should remain slightly grainy, as this texture gives Chaunsa Dal its traditional feel.

3. Prepare The Spice Paste

Crush ginger, garlic, green chillies, whole coriander seeds, and fresh coriander together using a mortar and pestle. Keep the paste rough for better flavour.

4. Prepare The Tempering

Heat mustard oil in a deep pan until it begins to smoke lightly. Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Add a pinch of hing.

5. Cook The Masala

Add the crushed spice paste and sauté well. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, cumin powder, and salt. Cook until the masala releases oil. Add the roasted wheat flour and mix well.

6. Add The Dal

Add the coarsely ground dal and mix thoroughly so it absorbs all the flavours.

7. Cook The Dal

Add enough water and cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally to avoid lumps. Let it cook until the dal thickens and softens.

8. Final Touch

Stir in garam masala and freshly chopped coriander. Cook for another minute.

Serving Suggestion

Serve Chaunsa Dal hot with steamed rice. The nutty dal, roasted spices, and mustard oil come together beautifully, making it a warm and comforting mountain-style meal.