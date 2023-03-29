Priyanka Chopra has become a global force to reckon with. With multiple ventures under her belt, she is acting, producing and so much more all at once. Recently, she has seen the release of her show 'Citadel' on an OTT platform. When she's not juggling work commitments, Priyanka Chopra is also a very hands-on mother! We often catch glimpses of her spending quality time with her 13-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. And this time, we got to know quite some things about the baby girl's food habits too.





In a podcast called 'Armchair Expert' with Dax Shepherd on a popular music-streaming application, Priyanka Chopra spoke at length about her daughter and her food shenanigans. Even though she is just over a year old, she already displays a clear love for food. Priyanka Chopra said in the podcast, "Yesterday, she started doing this new thing where whenever she is loving her food, she sings 'mmmmm'." Foodies can definitely relate to this!





As for what baby Malti Marie eats, the actress revealed that she has quite a diverse palate. Since both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are huge food lovers, they keep introducing their toddler to all kinds of new foods from all over the world. This even includes dishes like lamb chops, roti, Korean barbecue and even pesto sauce. "She is discovering new foods. She eats everything like lamb chops and roti. Because we love food from all over the world. She loves pesto like anything. And she goes 'mmmmm' and takes her head back in a very dramatic fashion and just lays down," laughed Priyanka Chopra in the podcast.





We hope to catch many more glimpses of Priyanka Chopra and her adorable daughter's food diaries! What did you think of baby Malti Marie's eating habits? Tell us in the comments.