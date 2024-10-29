Priyanka Chopra is not just a powerhouse in the entertainment industry; she's also a passionate food lover. Despite her dedication to fitness, she can't resist the allure of delicious food. Her October photo dump on Instagram beautifully captures this culinary journey. The post begins with Priyanka flaunting her toned abs, but it quickly transitions into a mouth-watering showcase of her favourite food explorations this month. She also shared a cute ceramic Guinness White Espresso mug with a Toucan label design embossed on it, filled with whipped coffee. As if that wasn't enough to whet your appetite, she teases us with a delectable platter that appears to be a steak pie with gravy on top, perfectly complemented by a side of soy sauce and sauteed green vegetables. Take a look:

Pee Cee's food explorations didn't stop there. Another photo from the carousel featured a plate full of mini pastries with decorative eyes. The pastries appeared to be stuffed with something incredibly delicious and were shaped like little ghosts draped in white blankets. Priyanka's delicious food journey also included another Halloween treat, playfully named the "Char-SPOOK-Erie." This appetiser typically consists of meats, cheeses, and bread, all arranged to resemble an arm. She also gave a closer look at the Devonshire bar menu, which featured certain dishes at very affordable prices.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys delicious meals while exploring different places. A week earlier, while she was in India, she indulged in food that's especially found in her birth country. Upon returning to her home in Los Angeles, she shared a post reminiscing about the good food in India. Reflecting on her time there, she posted a carousel on Instagram, with one photo giving her fans a sneak peek of a table filled with a variety of scrumptious dishes. Along with the post, she wrote, "Full calendar, sure... but it's also the little things." Take a look:

We are absolutely obsessed with Priyanka Chopra's latest delicious food choices and can't wait to see more glimpses like these!