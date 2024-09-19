Priyanka Chopra's love for food is no secret. Time and again, she shares her foodie adventures on social media. Even when busy with her schedules, the actress ensures to keep her Instagram family updated regarding her gastronomical adventures. Recently, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her car journey to work. No points for guessing who joined her on this early morning trip – a shot of espresso. Priyanka shared an image featuring her tiny espresso shot and wrote, “That espresso life.”

Watch Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story below:

Priyanka Chopra has expressed her love for coffee earlier too. Previously, the actress shared an image of a delicious cup of coffee from Nellie's Southern Kitchen. Her foamy brew looked quite pretty and appetizing, with a woman's face imprinted on the foam. In addition to the eatery, she also tagged her in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas in the photo. Read more about it here.

Apart from her love for coffee, Priyanka Chopra can't stop raving about her favourite breakfast food. While on a plane or at home, she can't resist a delectable plate of poha. In her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her breakfast on the flight featuring the quintessential Indian delight – poha. Her dish was garnished with thinly sliced onions, green peas, a pop of mustard seeds, curry leaves and a pinch of fresh greens. The caption shared with the image read, "Thank you @hungryempire for my favourite breakfast... Poha for the win!" Read the full story here.

Another time, Priyanka Chopra revealed her favourite Indian dish by doing an "Ask Me Anything" on Instagram. When asked about her her favourite food, the actress said, “My favourite food is anything Asian but biryani, this feels home." Another fan asked, “Do you prefer room service or eating out?" To which Priyanka replied, "Definitely and any day, room service. I'll go out for dinner, but it is just such a production to go out sometimes. I love takeout, room service, watch a movie, usually comfort food. I like to veer towards Asian food. So if there is Thai on the menu, Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, like that's my world of safe spots." Read more here.

