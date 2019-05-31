Punjab To Ban Online Food Without Hygiene Rating

Punjab is going to ban online delivery of food without hygiene rating, Health Minister Brahm Mohindra announced on Thursday. The decision was taken under the 'Tandarust Punjab Mission'.





Mohindra has issued directions to all online food order and supply companies to display the hygiene rating of the food business operators registered with them.





Giving three months for compliance, the Minister said after the deadline no online food order will be delivered in the state without the hygiene rating.





Commissioner Food and Drug Administration K.S. Pannu said the online food companies take orders from consumers and deliver it after procuring the hygiene rating from the Food Business Operators associated with them.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



