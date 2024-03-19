Preity Zinta is a true foodie with a relatable approach to all things yummy! She often gives us sneak peeks at her meals and culinary celebrations on Instagram. One of her latest posts is dedicated to the deliciousness of a sweet desi combination: jalebi and rabri. Foodies know well that these delicacies are individually tasty. But once you put them together, they are absolutely irresistible! It seems that Preity Zinta would agree. In her Instagram post, Preity Zinta can be seen holding up a crisp orangish jalebi as she poses for the camera. The next photo in the carousel shows jalebi kept beside a bowl of rabri.





Also Read: Preity Zinta's 49th Birthday Was All About Love, Gratitude And A Delicious Cake





In the caption, Preity wrote, "Rab ne bana di jalebi baby," followed by a heart-eyes emoji. The line is a play on the famous phrase, "Rab ne bana di jodi," meaning a pairing made by God. Take a look at Preity's post below:







Preity Zinta is also known to love street food. One of her all-time favourites is a chaat item popular in Mumbai. Any guesses? She once shared her "First stop after landing back" in Mumbai after a trip. The Instagram post showcased a plate of scrumptious dahi puri. Click here to read the full story.





Last year, one of Preity's top foodie highlights was a lavish Thanksgiving feast she enjoyed with her family. She posted a wonderful video montage that perfectly captured the festive spirit. The menu included organic turkey, traditional herb stuffing, mac n cheese, brioche dinner rolls, and much more. She penned a heartfelt message in the caption. She mentioned, "A wonderful family, two great countries as my home where I have flourished & the most wonderful friends & fans out there." Find the complete story here.





Also Read: Preity Zinta's Christmas Soiree Included Tarts, Mini Samosas, And More - Watch Video