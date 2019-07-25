Rahul Bose Charged 442 Rupees For Two Bananas, Deputy Commissioner Of Chandigarh Orders Probe

Actor Rahul Bose broke the internet on Tuesday after he shared his bill of two bananas that he ordered at the JW Marriott hotel, Chandigarh. The actor was issued a bill of 442 rupees for the 'fruit platter'. The actor took to Twitter to express his shock over the exorbitant bill. The video went viral in no time; the thread saw an outpour of reactions from across the country. The Twiterrati also went on to share their 'Rahul Bose moment' and took pot-shots at the hefty bill. Following the actor's viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, Mandeep Singh Brar, has ordered a probe into the matter, demanding an explanation as to why did the hotel charge GST on fresh fruits.





In a statement to Indian Express, Brar said, "Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation. I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC), Rajeev Chaudhary, to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty."







Rahul Bose wrote on twitter, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd".







"So I'm shooting in Chandigarh and I'm staying in this beautiful suite at the JW Marriott, where they give you all these elegant freebies like these chocolate cookies and God knows how much these flowers must have cost. But get this - I was in the gym and I asked for two bananas while I was working out and, of course, I got the bananas. Check the bill out. They're just too good for me. Well done, JW Marriott Chandigarh", Bose remarked in the video.



The video has garnered more 143K views on twitter and 2.4K retweets so far. JW Marriott Chandigarh has not commented over the controversy yet.







