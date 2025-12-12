Rajinikanth turns 75 today, December 12. The celebrations are grand as wishes pour in from across the globe. Yet, true to his nature, the superstar has always kept his birthdays simple, away from the noise and glitter. That simplicity extends to his plate as well. He has always been clear about what he loves and what he avoids. Reports suggest his favourites are rooted in traditional Tamil cooking, dishes that bring comfort, nostalgia, and a sense of home. From wholesome classics to soulful flavours, his food choices reflect the same grounded persona that fans admire. Today, on his birthday, let's explore some of Rajinikanth's all-time favourite foods.

Also Read: "Rajinikanth-Style Dosas": Mumbai Street Vendor's Skills Go Viral

Here Are Some Of Rajinikanth's Favourite Foods:

1. Vatha Kuzhambu

This is a thick, tangy Tamil kuzhambu made with tamarind and small sun-dried vegetables, often black nightshade berries (manathakkali). The flavour unfolds in layers: sourness from tamarind, heat from the chilli, and a deep earthy note from the dried berries. It is simmered until it turns dark and glossy, almost like a concentrate of all its ingredients. Traditionally, it is served with hot rice and a drizzle of ghee.

2. Paal Payasam

Another favourite, and a truly special one. Paal Payasam is a classic South Indian dessert made with just three ingredients: milk, rice and sugar. It cooks slowly until the milk thickens, turns ivory in colour, and develops a creamy sweetness. There is no shortcut to this dish; it requires patience and gentle heat. Rajinikanth reportedly enjoys Paal Payasam with his family on his birthday.

3. Pomegranate Juice

Rajinikanth also prefers keeping things light, and pomegranate juice often finds its way into his routine. It is refreshing, easy on the stomach, and naturally sweet without the need for added sugar. Rich in antioxidants, it helps reduce inflammation, supports heart health, keeps blood pressure in check, and is known for boosting iron levels.

Foods Rajinikanth Steers Clear Of

For all the dishes he loves, Rajinikanth is equally mindful of what he avoids. In an Instagram video shared on August 19, Dr Preethi Mrinalini, consultant laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, and Marinas Clinic, Nungambakkam, Chennai, revealed five foods the superstar keeps off his plate: salt, sugar, maida, milk and curd.

Each of these foods, when consumed carelessly, can lead to long-term health issues, especially for someone who values a balanced, holistic lifestyle.

1. Salt

Salt is essential, but too much of it can cause problems. High salt intake leads to water retention and raises blood pressure. Over time, it puts strain on the heart and kidneys. Many people do not realise how much hidden salt is present in packaged foods, snacks and everyday meals. Reducing salt helps maintain stable blood pressure and lowers the risk of chronic disease.

2. Sugar

Sugar is another ingredient he avoids. Refined sugar causes energy spikes followed by crashes, leading to fatigue and cravings. It increases inflammation in the body and contributes to weight gain, diabetes and heart problems. Cutting down on sugar stabilises energy, improves digestion and helps keep metabolism in check.

3. Maida

Maida (refined flour) may taste great in breads, biscuits and snacks, but it is low in fibre and nutrients. It digests too quickly, pushing up blood sugar levels. Regular consumption can lead to weight gain and poor gut health. Maida also leaves you feeling hungry soon after, which encourages overeating.

4. Milk

Milk is healthy for many, but it does not suit everyone. Some people find it hard to digest because of lactose, which can cause bloating, discomfort and sluggishness. As we age, our ability to break down lactose decreases further. Milk is also mucous-forming for some individuals, affecting respiratory health. Avoiding milk helps keep digestion lighter and reduces inflammation.

Also Read: In Pics: How Rajinikanth And Family Celebrated Pongal, With Aishwaryaa Cooking Traditional Foods

5. Curd

Curd is usually considered healthy, but again, it depends on the person. For some, curd leads to acidity, nasal congestion and digestive issues. Eating curd at the wrong time of day can also disrupt gut balance. People with sinus problems or those sensitive to dairy often stay away from it. Rajinikanth, who follows a strict wellness regimen, chooses to avoid curd for these reasons.





For a superstar with decades of stardom behind him, Rajinikanth's food choices are strikingly simple. They reflect discipline, heritage and an understanding of what the body needs - and what it does not.