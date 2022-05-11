Rakul Preet is surely on top of her game when it comes to fitness, exercise, and diet! The 31-year-old actress and model swears by a healthy diet and lifestyle. She firmly believes in striking a balance between her meals, and that's why you'll often find her devouring all kinds of delicacies. From decadent desserts, lavish South Indian spreads, and seafood to even comforting homemade meals- the actress surely knows her way around food! With that being said, recently, Rakul was seen indulging in another lavish spread. As her nutritionist shared about her meals, we could spot various plates in front of the actress which she was eating.





In the video, which was initially posted by her nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary and then re-shared by Rakul Preet on her Instagram, you can spot her sitting in front of various food bowls and plates. Some of the items which we could spot on her table were two kinds of hummus, fruits, a plate of celery, some greens, a salad and what seemed to be a quinoa bowl. Behind the video, you can see her nutritionist saying, "Please look at how much she eats and how she looks." To this Rakul replies by saying, "My nutritionist helps me eat the right things." Take a look at it here:

Instagram Story by Rakul Preet

Well, this huge spread definitely looks a lot for one person. However, as Rakul Preet knows how to strike a balance between her meals, she indeed doesn't shy away from food. Talking about striking a balance, this might be one of her healthier indulgences. Before this, the actress had shared a post on having an ice - cream. In the post, she wrote, "Train your mind to not feel guilty for once-in-a-while indulgence! Let the happy hormones release." She also added the hashtag "Sunday treat." You can read all about it here.

On the work front, Rakul Preet was recently seen in the trailer of Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is a sci-fi action thriller which was released in April 2022.