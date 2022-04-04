If you have been following Rakul Preet on social media, then you would know that the actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and diet. As the actress is a yoga enthusiast, she often shares her routine with her 19.5 million fans and followers on Instagram. And just by looking at that, one would think that Rakul Preet only indulges in a healthful meal. But let us tell you, the actress has never shied away from a yummy indulgence. In fact, you can often see her enjoying a plateful of chaat, some delicious seafood and even a fair share of decadent desserts. Well, if you find this a bit hard to believe, recently, Rakul did an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session where she revealed about her food choices! Take a look at it yourself!





(Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's "Dinner Tales" From Lucknow Include Gorging On Delicious Treats)





First up, one person asked her, "What is your favourite dish?" Rakul replied by saying, "My favourite is ghar ka khana, let me show you." Then she goes on to show bowls full of palak ki sabzi, gobhi sabzi and dal.

Next, someone asked her, "What is your favourite juice?" Rakul replied by saying, "I am not a juice person. I like food, I love to eat food but not juices."

Then, a follower asked her, "Do you like Gujarati food?" and you would be surprised at what the actress had to say! She told her followers, "Actually you know I love Gujarati food, especially the Gujarati thali that we get unlimited! I love it."





(Also Read: Rakul Preet's Birthday Bash Has Lip-Smacking Cakes; Guess How Many She Cut)





Lastly, someone asked her, "Aapko bhook lagti hai kya? (Do you get hungry?) and then Rakul posted a photo of herself with a basket of food! In the basket, you can spot a tray full of fruits, a side of salad, croissants, muffins, chocolate cake slices, fruits juices, an oats bowl and what seem to be crackers topped with some fruit and cheese! Take a look at it here:

On the work front, Rakul Preet was recently seen in the trailer of Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is a sci-fi, action thriller that has been gaining the attention of the audience!