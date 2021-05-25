When it comes to fitness and diet, Rakul Preet Singh leaves no stone unturned. The actress swears by a healthy diet and lifestyle to feel and look great. She also switched to a vegan food a while ago. A yoga enthusiast, Rakul Preet is very meticulous with her workout and meals. On Monday, she gave us peek into one of her post-workout drinks on Instagram Stories. The recipe for the drink was by Rakul Preet's personal nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal. While sharing the ingredients and their nutritional qualities, the actress wrote, “Whey isolate - protein, Banana - carbs, Flaxseeds - fibre, Cinnamon - antioxidants, Nutmeg - anti-inflammatory.” Take a look at her Instagram story:

In December the Sardar Ka Grandson actress had tested positive for COVID 19. Since then, she has regularly shared handy tips to deal with the disease. A few days ago, she shared a few food-related do's and don't's for COVID 19 patients in home quarantine. The tips were by nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

About a month ago, the actress was seen in a video from a cooking session for a wellness platform. Rakul Preet Singh decided to cook 'Sarson Da Saag' and 'Makki Di Roti'. She described the dish as a "lethal combination”. Take a look at the video:

Sarson Da Saag, one of the most celebrated vegetarian dishes of Punjab, is made from mustard leaves, spinach and bathua along with maize flour and spices. The end result is a bowl full of aromatic, delicious and creamy green saag full of antioxidants and nutrients. You will be hooked to this recipe once you cook the dish.





Makki Di Roti, another popular north Indian delight, is made using dried corn kernels, milled into smooth, pale yellow coloured flour. It's packed with vitamins A, B, E along with fibre. Click here for a quick and easy recipe.





Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Yaariyan. She also starred in Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Her last release was the movie Sardar Ka Grandson, co-starring Arjun Kapoor.