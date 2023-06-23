Simple home-cooked meals are no less than a love language for your taste buds. After a tiring day, a cup of tea and some snacks is what we all need. The experience of the kadak chai instantly elevates when it is paired with a savoury mathi. It seems Rakul Preet Singh also takes are chai breaks seriously. The actress shared a couple of pictures where she is taking a bite of a mathi with a cup of tea in one hand. Rakul Preet Singh wrote in the caption, “The joy of mathi and chai.” Take a look:

While Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her hot cup of tea with mathi, why should you stay behind? Presenting you some easy-peasy recipes of mathi that you can prepare in advance and enjoy with your evening tea. Apart from this, we even have an array of snacks that you can try.

1. Mathi

This small savoury snack is just perfect for your tea-time breaks. All it needs is ajwain flavoured batter of flour and semolina. They are amazing to serve your guests. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Singhare ke Atte ki Mathi

If you want extra crunch in your mathi then prepare it with singhara flour. This dish is mostly prepared during Navratri when people observe fasts. These singhare ke atte ki mathi turns into absolute delight when rock salt is sprinkled on top of it. Click here for the recipe.

3. Roti Garlic bites

If you are looking for some variety in your snacks then look no further, as we have ample options for you. The leftover chapatis from last night have put you in a dilemma. We have just the right solution for you, plus it is full of flavours. Here is the recipe.

4. Mix Pakoda Platter

Pakodas with tea is an absolute guilty pleasure. With this recipe, you can bring variety in the options. Also, it includes all kinds of veggies. Click here for the recipe.

5. Egg Puff

We all are looking for that crunch during tea time and what better than buttery and flakey puffs? While spicy masala flavour gives you a blast of flavours, hard-boiled eggs make it protein-rich. Recipe here.