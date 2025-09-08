Rakul Preet Singh has often expressed her love for delicious home-cooked meals. Even while shooting, she prefers to keep her diet on track. Recently, during National Nutrition Week, which was celebrated from September 1 to 7, the actress gave a glimpse of the different dishes she enjoyed each day. The week aims to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition and healthy eating habits. This year, the theme was "Eat Right for a Better Life," highlighting the significance of balanced diets for all age groups. On Instagram, Rakul dropped a carousel of snaps featuring her healthy, home-cooked indulgences.

The series began with a picture of her enjoying a meal, where she was seen taking a spoonful of what appeared to be lauki sabzi. On the side, there were also grilled pieces of what looked like paneer or tofu. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Stronger bites, stronger you," expressing just how delicious her home-cooked meal was. Next up was a plate of palak paneer served with rotis and what looked like a cabbage sabzi. Over the snap, she captioned, "Colour your plate, fuel your day," appreciating her colourful, balanced platter.

Another platter featured grilled fish or chicken topped with a creamy yoghurt or cheese-based sauce. Her plate also included steamed vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and zucchini. On the side, there was a small bowl of carrot sticks with dressing. She captioned it, "Snack smart, live sharp." This was followed by a comforting bowl of khichdi, one of the most beloved Indian comfort foods, accompanied by the note, "Right size, right health."

The next photo in the carousel showed Rakul holding a plate with what looked like karele ki sabzi, paired with fryums and another vegetable dish. She captioned it, "Eat slow, glow more." This was followed by a snap of a wholesome plate featuring ghiya sabzi, mooli ke patte ki sabzi, and roti, with the note, "Seasonal choices, timeless health." Another picture highlighted a nourishing mix of an omelette with mushrooms and poha, captioned, "Balance on your plate = Balance in your life."

The carousel also included a plate of what appeared to be beans sabzi alongside wedges of fresh vegetables. Finally, Rakul wrapped up her foodie diaries for the week with a thoughtful reminder: "Your body listens when you eat with attention," paired with a bowl of what looked like a fluffy omelette topped with herbs. She captioned the post, "Celebrated National Nutrition Week (Sep 1-7) by documenting one healthy meal each day - nothing fancy, just real, balanced food that works for me."

Rakul's week-long foodie diaries looked nothing short of delicious - wouldn't you agree?