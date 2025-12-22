A viral Instagram video showing the making of chikki has sparked a lively debate online, with many viewers questioning whether the popular winter sweet was prepared the traditional way. Shared by food vlogger Arjun Chauhan, the clip has crossed 2 million views on Instagram. It captures a street vendor preparing chikki from scratch, beginning with sugar being caramelised in a large iron vessel over an open flame. Ghee is added to the mixture, followed by food colouring, before a mix of nuts is stirred in.





As seen in the video, the vendor adds cashews, almonds and pumpkin seeds to the thickened syrup, ensuring they are evenly coated. The hot mixture is then poured onto a greased surface and flattened using a rolling pin. While still warm, the sheet is marked with horizontal and vertical cuts to create evenly sized pieces, which are later separated once cooled.

While many viewers welcomed the video as a sign that winter snack season has officially arrived, others were quick to point out what they felt was missing from the recipe. Several users questioned the use of sugar instead of jaggery, which is traditionally associated with chikki.





"Where is the jaggery?" one user asked, echoing a sentiment repeated across several comments. Another wrote, "This is sugar chikki, not the one we eat in winter."





Some viewers questioned the authenticity of the method shown in the video. "This is not how chikki is made," a user commented, while another added, "My grandmother would never approve of this recipe."





Others raised concerns about the ingredients used. "Why add colour and gelatine to something so simple?" one comment read. Another user wrote, "Gelatine and colour are both harmful. Traditional food does not need all this."





A few users also pointed out that chikki is closely linked to winter eating because of jaggery. "Jaggery is used because it gives warmth in winter," one comment noted. "This feels like a shortcut version."





While some defended the vendor, saying street food recipes often vary, the majority of comments reflected disappointment over what many felt was a diluted version of a familiar winter classic.