Millets have made a strong comeback in modern diets, thanks to their impressive nutritional profile and health benefits. Among the most popular millet-based flatbreads in India are bajra roti and jowar roti. Both are wholesome, fibre-rich and gluten-free, making them excellent choices for those looking to eat healthy. These rotis are not only packed with nutrients but also versatile enough to pair with a variety of dishes. The best part? You can easily make them at home or even order them via an online food delivery app for convenience. But when it comes to weight control, which one takes the crown? Let's find out.

4 Health Benefits Of Bajra Roti

Bajra, or pearl millet, is a powerhouse of nutrition. According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Bajra is rich in complex carbohydrates and fibre, which help in maintaining satiety and controlling blood sugar levels." Here are five reasons why bajra roti deserves a place in your diet:

1. High In Fibre For Better Digestion

Bajra roti is packed with dietary fibre, which not only aids digestion but also helps you feel full for longer. This prolonged satiety reduces frequent hunger pangs and curbs unnecessary snacking, making it an excellent choice for those aiming to lose or maintain weight.

2. Keeps Blood Sugar Levels Stable

The complex carbohydrates in bajra release energy slowly, preventing sudden spikes and crashes in blood sugar. Stable blood sugar levels help control cravings and maintain steady energy, which is crucial for effective weight management.

3. Rich In Essential Minerals

Bajra provides iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are vital for metabolic processes. Magnesium, in particular, plays a role in regulating blood pressure and improving insulin sensitivity, both of which contribute to better weight control and overall health.

4. Supports Heart Health

The magnesium in bajra helps regulate blood pressure and supports cardiovascular health. Combined with its cholesterol-lowering properties, bajra roti is heart-friendly. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology found that regular consumption of magnesium-rich millets like bajra can significantly reduce the risk of hypertension and improve overall heart function.

4 Health Benefits Of Jowar Roti

Jowar, or sorghum, is another nutrient-rich millet that has gained popularity among health-conscious individuals. Rupali Datta notes, "Jowar is gluten-free and packed with antioxidants, making it ideal for those with gluten intolerance and for boosting immunity." Here's why jowar roti is equally impressive:

1. Gluten-Free And Easy To Digest

Jowar roti is naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for people with gluten sensitivity. It is light on the stomach and easy to digest, promoting gut health. A healthy gut improves nutrient absorption and metabolism, which is essential for effective weight management.

2. Rich In Antioxidants

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), jowar contains polyphenols and antioxidants that help fight free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Lower oxidative stress supports better metabolic function, which helps the body burn calories more efficiently.

3. Good Source Of Protein

Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth. Jowar roti provides a decent amount of plant-based protein, making it a great option for vegetarians. Higher protein intake boosts satiety and prevents overeating, aiding weight control.

4. Helps Maintain Cholesterol Levels

The presence of soluble fibre in jowar helps reduce bad cholesterol, supporting heart health and overall metabolic balance. A healthy metabolism ensures better fat utilisation, which is key for weight loss and maintenance.

Which Millet Roti Is Better For Weight Control? Bajra Roti Or Jowar Roti?

Both bajra and jowar rotis are excellent choices for weight management, thanks to their high fibre

content and low glycaemic index. However, bajra roti has a slight edge because it is richer in protein and minerals, which enhance satiety and support metabolic health. Jowar roti, on the other hand, is lighter and easier to digest, making it ideal for those with sensitive stomachs. For best results, you can include both in your diet and alternate between them for variety and balanced nutrition.

Whether you make these wholesome rotis at home or order them online, they are a smart addition to your weight-loss journey. So, which one will you try first?





