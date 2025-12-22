When digestion feels sluggish, fruits are often the first foods people turn to. Papaya and kiwi, in particular, are frequently recommended for gut health and are commonly associated with easing bloating or heaviness after meals. Both fruits contain natural enzymes that support digestion, but they work in slightly different ways. Choosing between them is not just about taste or availability, but also about how your body responds to certain foods. While papaya has long been part of Indian households for digestive comfort, kiwi has gained popularity in recent years for similar reasons. So, when it comes to digestion, which one actually works better? Let's break it down.





Papaya: Gentle And Familiar For The Gut

As per a 2021 research paper, Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which helps break down proteins and supports smoother digestion. This makes it especially helpful after heavy or protein-rich meals.

Moreover, as per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, papaya is relatively easier on the stomach, which is why it is often recommended for people experiencing bloating, constipation, and mild indigestion. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra, papaya is packed with bromelain that helps break down tough proteins, giving you digestive relief.





According to the official website of the USDA , one small papaya of 157 grams contains 2.67 grams of fibre. This can help support regular bowel movements, while its soft texture makes it suitable even for sensitive digestive systems. However, Rupali Datta explains that enzymes like papain can support digestive comfort but should not be viewed as treatments for chronic digestive conditions.

Kiwi: Enzyme-Rich And Slightly Stronger

Kiwi is packed with actinidin, as per a 2022 research paper, which is a powerful digestive enzyme known to assist in breaking down proteins more effectively. As per MD and nutrition expert Dr Amy Shah, kiwi boosts mood and helps with constipation, which is especially beneficial for women. They are also a great source of fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin K.





In fact, as per the expert, if you eat kiwi with its skin without peeling it, it "increases the fibre by 50%” which is beneficial for your digestive system.





However, as per nutritionist consultant Rupali Datta, because kiwi is tangy in nature and has higher acidity, it may not be suitable for everyone. Especially those with sensitive stomachs or acid reflux. For some people, it works best in smaller portions rather than daily large servings.

Papaya vs Kiwi: Which Fruit Is Better For Digestion?

As per Dr Shubham Vatsya , Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, both papaya and kiwi are helpful for those struggling with constipation, as both fruits can enhance gut movement and ease bowel issues.





However, papaya happens to be gentle for everyday digestive support, especially if you have a sensitive stomach. Kiwi, on the other hand, may be more effective for those who need stronger digestive assistance, particularly for constipation or heavy meals.





While both are good, the best choice ultimately depends on your digestive comfort, portion size and how regularly you consume it.

Who Should Avoid Kiwi Or Papaya?

People with Acid Reflux or Sensitive Stomach: Kiwi is tangy and acidic, which can aggravate acidity or reflux.

Allergic Individuals: Rare, but some people may have allergies to kiwi or papaya enzymes.

Medical Conditions: Those with chronic digestive disorders should consult a doctor before adding these fruits regularly.

Portion Control: Kiwi may be too strong for sensitive digestion; start with small servings.

Best Time To Eat Papaya Or Kiwi For Maximum Benefit

Morning: Ideal for both fruits as they aid digestion and provide energy.

Post-Meal: Papaya works well after heavy or protein-rich meals to ease digestion.

Avoid Late Night: High fibre and enzymes may cause discomfort if eaten too close to bedtime.

Kiwi Tip: Eating kiwi with its skin boosts fibre by up to 50 per cent.

Expert Tips To Improve Digestion Naturally

Stay Hydrated: Water supports enzyme activity and smooth digestion.

Eat Fibre-Rich Foods: Include fruits like papaya, kiwi, and vegetables for regular bowel movements.

Chew Thoroughly: Proper chewing helps enzymes break down food effectively.

Avoid Overeating: Smaller, balanced meals reduce digestive strain.

Include Probiotics: Yogurt or fermented foods can improve gut health.

Limit Processed Foods: Reduce intake of refined sugar and fried items for better digestion.

So, choose papaya or kiwi to treat your digestive issues naturally and keep yourself healthy and fit without much effort.