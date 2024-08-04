Rakul Preet Singh continues to win hearts with her foodie adventures. Known for her advocacy for health and wellness, the actress also owns a millet-based restaurant chain, Arambam – Start With Millets. Recently, she celebrated the grand opening of the second outlet of her restaurant chain in Kondapur, Hyderabad. Rakul reshared a video on Instagram Stories, originally posted by the restaurant's official page. The video features a vibrant performance by a group of artists playing Chenda [South Indian dhol]. The note attached to the video read, “We welcome you all to our second outlet in Kondapur!!! Are you ready to start your millet journey??!”

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Is Giving Us The Ultimate Morning Goals. Here's How!





The Instagram page of Arambam also shared the happy news through a special post. They shared a poster of Rakul relishing a dish. The text on the image read, “Now dine-in at Kondapur, Hyderabad.”

“Exciting news, everyone!!! We are opening our second dine-in outlet at Kondapur, Hyderabad. We are so grateful for your support and our new space will also offer the same delicious flavours you've come to adore. Not convincing? How about trying our food for free? Yess, visit our Kondapur outlet from 5 pm to 10 pm today (03/08/2024) and get to try some of our highly nutritious and delicious foods. What are you waiting for?? Go tag your friends/family and visit us today!!!” read the side note.







Also Read: Bhagyashree's "Gujju Spread" Will Make You Order Gujarati Food





Rakul Preet Singh founded Arambam – Start With Millets in May this year. Currently, Arambam has multiple outlets in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The restaurant is known for giving a healthy, millet-based spin to dishes such as noodles, parathas, fried rice, and many more delights.



