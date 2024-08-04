Bhagyashree is a true food enthusiast. She frequently shares her culinary adventures on social media. From family dinners to date nights with her husband and cooking videos, the veteran star delights her Instagram followers with her foodie posts. Once again, she wowed us with a picture of her scrumptious meal on Instagram Stories. What did she relish? A “gujju spread.” The snap showcased a beautiful thali featuring dal, rice, sprouts salad, roti which looks like thepla, and various sabzis such as palak paneer, aloo matar, Gujarati kadhi and more. And let us not forget the yummy-looking beetroot raita. In her caption, Bhagyashree wrote, “Our lavish gujju spread,” and thanked her friend Priti Parekh for the delicious meal.

If you want to recreate Bhagyashree's Gujarati meal, below are some recipes that you can try:

1. Thepla:

A type of flatbread made by mixing methi leaves, flour and spices. It is a popular Gujarati bread that is had as is or paired with sabzis. Click here for the recipe.

2. Aloo Matar:

A comforting curry made with potatoes (aloo) and green peas (matar). It is flavoured with spices like cumin, coriander and turmeric. Recipe here.

3. Palak Paneer:

It is made by cooking cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a creamy spinach (palak) sauce. The sauce is flavoured with spices like cumin, coriander and garam masala, creating a rich dish. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Gujarati Kadhi:

A traditional Gujarati dish made with yoghurt, besan and spices. It is a tangy and slightly sweet curry, tempered with mustard seeds, cumin, and curry leaves. Detailed recipe here.

5. Beetroot Raita:

This dish is made by mixing grated beetroot with yoghurt and seasoned with spices like cumin and coriander. It is served chilled. Follow the recipe here.

6. Sprouts Salad:

A salad made from sprouted legumes, such as mung beans or lentils, mixed with chopped vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. It is seasoned with lemon juice and salt. Find the recipe here.

7. Gujarati Dal:

A lentil soup made with toor dal, jaggery, tamarind and a blend of spices. It is served with rice or chapati. Here is the recipe.