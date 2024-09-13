There's something special about a home-cooked meal that just can't be replicated. The simplicity of a warm, comforting plate of dal-chawal, chapatis and leafy vegetables is unmatched. Not only do these homemade delights provide essential nutrients, but their taste is also unbeatable. It's no wonder that celebrities, just like the rest of us, crave the joy of 'ghar ka khana' (home food). Recently, actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her love for homemade food. She posted a picture of her meal, which featured chicken, beans sabzi and sweet potato mash. The photo meal was accompanied by a napkin, spoon, and fork. “Aaj ka khana (today's meal) x yummy,” she wrote as caption.

Take a look here:

Earlier, the actress shared another homemade meal on Instagram, and it's a feeling we can all relate to. Her post showed a perfectly balanced meal featuring yellow dal, scrambled eggs, aloo-methi sabzi, and jowar roti, accompanied by the caption: "Back to basics. Balance is the key." Read the full story here.

Before that, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated International No Diet Day by indulging in French fries. She shared a picture of herself enjoying a bowl of fries on Instagram, with the caption, "In the mood for food."

Back in May, Rakul Preet Singh opened a millet-based restaurant called ‘Arambam' in Hyderabad. The restaurant aims to promote the nutritional benefits of millet and offer a variety of millet-based dishes. Millets are rich in complex carbohydrates, protein and fibre, making them a superfood. The restaurant's menu features dishes like dosas, idlis and other various meals made with millet. Rakul Preet Singh invites everyone to experience the culinary journey of millet-based cuisine at Arambam. Read more here.