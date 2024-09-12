Rashmika Mandanna's culinary escapades are a sheer delight for foodies. Despite being busy with shoots and other work commitments, the actress makes sure not to skip her meals. Proving our point, she recently dropped a video on Instagram that explains that no matter what, food will always be her priority. In the clip, originally posted by a fan page on the photo-sharing app, Rashmika was seen having spoonfuls of what appeared to be a rice dish. She sported a face full of makeup while her hair was being done by a stylist. After the first bite, Rashmika closed her eyes in complete bliss, as if feeling the spices and flavours exploding in her mouth. The satisfaction on her face was unmissable. “Foooood. Always,” read her caption. She also added two drooling emojis, underlining once again that the food was great.

Before that, Rashmika Mandanna offered fans a look into her “diary entries”. No brownie points for guessing the lip-smacking delicacies made it into her list of “daily essentials”. One of the pictures showed the actress sitting in front of a French croissant Perdu. The dessert was served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, oodles of caramel syrup and a Lotus Biscoff cookie. If you are drooling, it is Rashmika to blame. “Good food” she labelled the photo. We agreed wholeheartedly. Next on her food bits was a snap of her holding a blue cotton candy, taking us back to our childhood days. Wait, there's more. But to find it out, you have to read the full story here:

Well, this is not the first time that Rashmika Mandanna expressed her love for all things sweet and spicy. “Always hungry” read her honest caption in a montage video she posted on Instagram sometime earlier. Gastronomes, do you relate? The delectable items featured in the clip were Sashimi, which is a type of raw fish, a bowl meal and of course some dessert. For the text in the clip, Rashmika tweaked one of Taylor Swift's popular songs Anti-Hero as she wrote, “It's me, Hii, I'm always hungry.”

We are eagerly waiting for Rashmika's upcoming food ventures. Are you too?