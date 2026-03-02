The Rameshwaram Cafe, Bengaluru's famous eatery, is set to open its first-ever outlet in Mumbai at Eros, Churchgate. Over the last week, a select few people, including some food influencers, got to taste the authentic South Indian flavours at the restaurant. Now, the cafe has announced free food trials for the general public, starting today, March 2. This offer is available only between 6 pm and 10 pm until March 5.





A post shared on the official Instagram handle of The Rameshwaram Cafe read, “Dear Mumbaikars, With gratitude and excitement, we're opening The Rameshwaram Cafe Mumbai for exclusive public food trials. Be among the first to experience our taste and tradition from 2nd to 5th March 2026, between 6 pm - 10 pm. Thank you for your love and patience. We can't wait to serve you.”





What To Try At Rameshwaram Cafe In Mumbai?





If you are planning to visit The Rameshwaram Cafe in Mumbai anytime soon, you have got to try their show-stopping Ghee Podi Thatte Idli. Next up, Button Idli is a must-try, paired perfectly with their signature sauces. Other favourites include Benne Masala Dosa and the tangy Tomato and Tamarind Rice.





For coffee lovers, the restaurant offers its iconic Filter Coffee paired with crunchy Benne Murukku. Conclude the meal with Sakkarai Pongal, a creamy dessert made primarily with raw rice, moong dal, jaggery and ghee.





The name "Rameshwaram" pays homage to APJ Abdul Kalam's hometown. The restaurant is committed to serving authentic South Indian flavours with a side of cultural heritage. This popular cafe has grown into one of India's largest South Indian restaurant chains, dishing out a whopping 15,000–20,000 idlis and dosas daily.



