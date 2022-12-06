There are few things in the world as universally loved as cake. Whether it is for a festive occasion or simply a sweet indulgence, a cake is an ultimate answer to all our questions. Turns out even our favourite Bollywood celebrities are all hearts for cake and why shouldn't they be? Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde are the latest celebrities that are drooling over cake. The humble dessert actually started a hilarious banter between the two! Ranveer Singh shared a video on his Instagram reels wherein he was making a sad face because he didn't get any cake and Pooja Hegde ate it all. Take a look:

"Sharing is caring, but Pooja Hegde only cares about cake," wrote Ranveer Singh in the caption of the post. He also used the hashtags 'throwback' and 'onset' with his post. In the video, there were an array of desserts kept in front of the actors. There was a Lotus Biscoff cake, some gorgeous chocolate pastries and two chocolate walnut dry cakes as well. "Ajeeb janvar hai yeh. Kitna bhi khaye, bus bhookha hee rehta hai [This is a strange animal. No matter how much it eats, it'll still remain hungry]," said Ranveer Singh in the background audio of the video referring to his co-star Pooja Hegde.





In the comments section, Pooja Hegde was quick to respond with her own explanation about why she didn't share the cake. "I care about you maintaining your figure, Pams! Looking out for ya... making sure you stick to your diet. That biscoff cake though," said Pooja Hegde in the comments section.





We hope to see Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde enjoying such delicious food more often! On the work front, the duo has a film coming up named 'Cirkus'. Touted to be a comedy film, it has an ensemble cast of Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Johnny Lever. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to release on December 23, 2022.