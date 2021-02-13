SEARCH
  • News
  • Rashami Desai Celebrates Birthday In Mumbai With Two Delicious Cakes! (See Pics)

Rashami Desai Celebrates Birthday In Mumbai With Two Delicious Cakes! (See Pics)

Rashami Desai rang in her 35th birthday on 13th February, 2021. The actor was greeted with two delicious cakes on her special day.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 13, 2021 14:32 IST

Reddit
Rashami Desai Celebrates Birthday In Mumbai With Two Delicious Cakes! (See Pics)

Rashami Desai celebrated her birthday with two yummy cakes.

Highlights
  • Rashami Desai is an ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant
  • She rang in her 35th birthday on 13th February, 2021
  • Take a look at the pictures from her celebrations

Television actor Rashami Desai is one of the most well-known faces of the industry today. Most would recognise her from her role as 'Tapasya' in the television series 'Uttaran'. She was also the third runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 13' in the year 2019. With a number of reality shows and regional films under her belt, Rashami Desai has truly become a household name. The actor rang in her 35th birthday on 13th February, and wishes poured in from family, friends and fans across the country. Rashami Desai was also greeted with a surprise cake by the paparazzi when she landed at the airport. Take a look:

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Newsbeep

"We had a surprise birthday party planned for Rashami Desai," wrote Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani in the caption of the post. Rashami Desai was about to leave the Mumbai airport when the photographers mentioned that they have a cake for her. She was taken by surprise, and she agreed to cut the cake only if the paparazzi would have it too. The yummy red velvet cake was creamy and delicious, and the perfect way to ring in the special day. The sweet gesture was appreciated by Rashami Desai and her mother, as she smilingly cut the cake while everyone sang the birthday song for her.

Apart from this Rashami Desai also cut another cake with her family friends Waahid Ali Khan and Shaista Ali Khan. The lovely and creamy cake was topped with what seemed to be a mango-flavoured icing on top. A video of the sweet celebrations surfaced on Instagram, and was shared by Rashami Desai on her Instagram stories as well. Take a look:

A post shared by Waahiid Ali Khan (@waahiidakhan)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

Here's hoping to see more pictures and videos from Rashami Desai's birthday celebrations. On the work front, the actor's next project is yet to be announced.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Rashami DesaiRashami Desai BirthdayBirthday Cake
Viral Easy Hack Gives You Ready-To-Use Garlic In A Matter Of Seconds
Viral Easy Hack Gives You Ready-To-Use Garlic In A Matter Of Seconds
Michelle Obama Teams Up With 2 Puppets For An Exciting New Children's Food Series
Michelle Obama Teams Up With 2 Puppets For An Exciting New Children's Food Series

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 