Rashami Desai Celebrates Birthday In Mumbai With Two Delicious Cakes! (See Pics)

Television actor Rashami Desai is one of the most well-known faces of the industry today. Most would recognise her from her role as 'Tapasya' in the television series 'Uttaran'. She was also the third runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 13' in the year 2019. With a number of reality shows and regional films under her belt, Rashami Desai has truly become a household name. The actor rang in her 35th birthday on 13th February, and wishes poured in from family, friends and fans across the country. Rashami Desai was also greeted with a surprise cake by the paparazzi when she landed at the airport. Take a look:





"We had a surprise birthday party planned for Rashami Desai," wrote Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani in the caption of the post. Rashami Desai was about to leave the Mumbai airport when the photographers mentioned that they have a cake for her. She was taken by surprise, and she agreed to cut the cake only if the paparazzi would have it too. The yummy red velvet cake was creamy and delicious, and the perfect way to ring in the special day. The sweet gesture was appreciated by Rashami Desai and her mother, as she smilingly cut the cake while everyone sang the birthday song for her.





Apart from this Rashami Desai also cut another cake with her family friends Waahid Ali Khan and Shaista Ali Khan. The lovely and creamy cake was topped with what seemed to be a mango-flavoured icing on top. A video of the sweet celebrations surfaced on Instagram, and was shared by Rashami Desai on her Instagram stories as well. Take a look:





Here's hoping to see more pictures and videos from Rashami Desai's birthday celebrations. On the work front, the actor's next project is yet to be announced.







