Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Birthday With Sidharth Shukla And A Yummy Cake!

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill rang in her 28th birthday on 27th January 2021. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant celebrated her special day with family and friends. Her close friend Sidharth Shukla also featured as part of the celebrations. Two videos of Shehnaaz Gill's birthday party were shared by the actor herself on Instagram. In the first one, we could see her being thrown into the pool by Sidharth Shukla and his relative after counting up to 27. The next video featured a yummy birthday cake that Shehnaaz Gill cut on the special occasion. Take a look at the video:





The beautiful and creamy cake had a vanilla cream icing, with melted chocolate dripping from all sides. Some edible flowers adorned the centre along with a 'crown' shape with golden cream on either side. We could also spot some delicious appetisers which were part of Shehnaaz Gill's birthday party. She fed the cake to her family and friend Sidharth Shukla after cutting it, as they sang the birthday song for her.





Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become hugely popular with fans on social media after Bigg Boss 13, with several 'Sidnaaz' fan clubs made in their honour. Although Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have not confirmed their relationship, they are close friends and spend time together every now and then. Shehnaaz Gill had even wished Sidharth Shukla on the latter's birthday. The duo has also featured in several music videos post their Bigg Boss 13 stint. Here's hoping to see many more glimpses of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's foodie side!







