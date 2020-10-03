TV Actor Hina Khan Birthday Featured This Simple And Scrumptious Cake

Hina Khan turned 33 on 2nd October

Hina Khan is inarguably one of the biggest names of the Indian Television industry. The actress became a household name with her stint in one of the longest running TV shows of India ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', she also went on to become one of the most talked about celebrities of Bigg Boss 11. Last year, Hina created quite some ripples for her appearance in Cannes, and currently she can be seen as the lead of the TV show ‘Naagin 4'. Despite her packed schedule Hina managed to celebrate her birthday on 2nd October with her family. It was a simple, homely affair and the birthday cake was also nothing too extravagant. Hina dressed in her kaftan, cut this gorgeous looking cream cake with a citric orange gelatinous layer on top. The message on the cake read Happy Birthday Miss Khan. One can also see some white chocolate motifs intricately placed on one side of the cake. No added frills or frosting, Hina Khan's cake has all our heart for its simplicity. Though simple, the cake looked every bit indulgent.





The cake cutting video was posted on the Instagram channel of Viral Bhayani. Hina can be seen at ease amidst her close family and friends on her special day. It is said that Hina Khan would be back in Bigg Boss 14 for a special cameo, and needless to say, her fans cannot contain their excitement.



