Sara Tendulkar is currently vacationing in London. If you have been following Sara, you'll know that she loves to share her culinary explorations on social media. Recently, Sara decided to combine her love of food and travel by having a picnic in London's Regent's Park. She was joined by her Pakistani influencer friend Sufi Malik. Sara shared a sneak peek into her picnic spread on Instagram, which featured cheese, crackers, red globes, green olives, strawberries, biscuits, and a bottle of champagne. Another slide featured a close-up of champagne glass against the backdrop of a lush green garden. The park served as the perfect place for Sara to relax and take in the scenery. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Picnic day," with sun, flower and plant emojis. Take a look:

Sara Tendulkar often shares her food adventures on social media. Previously, she shared a glimpse of her breakfast meal on Instagram, also featuring her brother Arjun Tendulkar. Sara posted a video on her Instagram stories showing her plate of scrambled eggs, brown bread toast and two cups of black coffee. Then the video moves to show Arjun, who is pouring some kind of syrup into his coffee. The note attached to the video read, “Followed by a breakfast date." Read all about it here.

And then, how can we forget about Sara's yummy Goan thali that she relished during her Goa visit? She shared the photos of her meal on Instagram, in which her plate was seen full of rice, dal, chutney and two delectable curries. What caught our eyes was a hearty serving of oysters. The thali also featured finely chopped salad and saag. Read more here.

What delicacy did you like the best in Sara's food diary? Let us know in the comments section below.