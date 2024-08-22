Rashmika Mandanna has given a sneak peek into her ‘diary entries' on Instagram. From spending time with her furball Aura to riding a horse, Rashmika's album is sugar, spice and everything nice. Oh, and, not to miss the food bits. First up, the actress was sitting at a table looking at her dream dessert. The French croissant Perdu was served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, biscotti, and caramel syrup. She has labelled the slide as “good food”, and we don't blame her for that. Wondering what is the secret behind Rashmika's fit body even after relishing the high-on-calorie dessert? As per the actress, “God! I really wonder how I am the way I am (fitness-wise) even after eating all that I eat. Thank you, God! For the age and the metabolism.”

Next, Rashmika Mandanna rekindled her childhood days as she enjoyed a huge blue candyfloss. Her smile says it all. The actress has also declared that “sweet treats describe a major part of her life.”

And then, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her love for coffee. The actress was proudly posing with her hot cuppa for the lens. Don't miss the breathtaking view. Talking about her roots, she said, “Coffee - definitely a Kodava girl I am, the smell of coffee and the smell of coffee blossoms…Hm, I miss that!” We completely get it, Rashmika.

You can take a look at her post here:

Well, this isn't the first time Rashmika Mandanna has expressed her love for all things delicious. A while back, the actress dropped a montage on Instagram and declared that she “is always hungry.” Relatable, did we hear? From Sashimi (raw fish) to a bowl meal, Rashmika enjoyed an array of dishes. Her side note read, “It's me, Hii, I'm always hungry.”

Rashmika Mandanna's love diaries scream relatable from miles away. Agree?