





Samosas are a go-to appetiser for almost every occasion. Whether it's a cosy get-together at home, a school function, a bustling college or office canteen, or simply a tea break, the crispy snack holds a special place in the hearts of Indians.





While samosas are available in different shapes and sizes, a vendor in Allahabad has caught the attention of food lovers with his tiny version of the popular snack. According to a video shared on Instagram, the vendor has been selling mini samosas on the streets for nearly 22 years, with each piece priced at just Re 1.

The Instagram reel, shared by food content creator Sahil & Priyanka, shows the vendor preparing and serving the bite-sized samosas with green chutney. Their small size and affordable price have made the snack an interesting find for street food lovers.





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Full Recipe For Mini Samosa





You can make crispy, bite-sized mini samosas at home by preparing a stiff dough, a spiced potato filling, and frying them on low-medium heat.





Ingredients Required: All-purpose flour (maida), Ajwain, Salt, Oil or melted ghee, water, boiled and mashed potatoes, Cooking oil, Cumin seeds, Saunf, green chili, grated ginger, green peas, turmeric, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala, fresh coriander leaves and dry mango powder (amchur).





Step-By-Step Method:





Step 1: Take a bowl and mix flour, butter, salt and carom seeds. Rub well until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs and holds its shape when pressed.





Step 2: Then, add water and knead a stiff dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 to 40 minutes.





Step 3: Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat and add fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds, and let them crackle





Step 4: Lower the heat and add the turmeric, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and amchur.





Step 5: Add the boiled-and-mashed potatoes, green peas, chopped green chili, grated ginger and salt. Mix well.





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Step 6: Cook for 2 minutes, and let the filling cool down completely.





Step 7: Now comes the main step. Roll out lemon-sized balls of dough. Cut it in half and shape it like a cone.





Step 8: Now, stuff a small amount of the cooled potato filling into the cone.





Step 9: Gently drop the mini samosas into the warm oil and fry them slowly on low heat until they turn golden brown and crispy on all sides.