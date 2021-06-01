If you are one of those who cannot have their meal without watching TV or reading a newspaper, causing your food to turn cold, a Reddit user has found an inexpensive hack for you. This tip will help keep your food warm for a longer duration on your breakfast table. This hack can be used even if there is a sudden power cut and you can no longer heat your food in a microwave. We often complain that by the time we eat our breakfast, the butter on the toast gets hard and cold. This hack would allow you to keep your toast warm for more time.





Usually, we have boiled eggs in our breakfast with toast and a glass of juice or a cup of coffee. To keep that toast warm until you finish reading the news, the Reddit user used the hot water that remained in the vessel after boiling the eggs. The photograph alongside the post shows the boiled water and the vessel placed underneath the plate of toast and eggs to keep them warm.





Many users appreciated the method used here, but some also cautioned against throwing the water onto oneself accidentally. A few also teased the user for choosing to post a complicated title. The Redditor had captioned the photo as, "Hot water you boiled the eggs in keeps plate hot through a slow breakfast."

“Now this is a lifehack! Thank you,” said a person with the username “thefermentress”.





“This is nice. I also do this: Before plating food, put the plate under a hot water tap and run till it's hot. Then dry it off and plate your food on it. If you don't do this, in winter your food goes cold real fast,” said TheDevilsAdvokaat.





“No. Props for creativity, but this is just a burn hazard waiting to happen… for the person eating it or kids/pets running around the table,” said GiantGayGinger.





“Edit the title so that it's in English,” said drlodge123.





There are several other ways to keep your food warm, such as using an aluminium foil or even by using casseroles. All you have to do is pick a hack that is most suitable for your needs and aligns with the resources you have at hand.





Tell us your opinion on this novel hack.

