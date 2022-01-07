Rhea Kapoor has made a name for herself in Bollywood. And even on Instagram, she has a staggering 1.6 million followers. Best known for her hit films 'Aisha,' 'Veere Di Wedding,' and 'Khoobsurat,' she also co-owns a clothing line with her sister Sonam Kapoor called 'Rheason.' As Rhea manages her way as a filmmaker and fashion stylist, let us tell you that she is also quite a cook! From succulent burgers, mouthwatering seafood, lavish feasts to launching her own ice cream flavours- Rhea is all about indulgence! Rhea's culinary skills captivate not only us but also her guests and invitees, proving that she is exceptional at what she does! And the best part is that she often gives her fans and followers a sneak peek at all kinds of her indulgences.





(Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Cooks Her 'Signature' Dish - And It Is Making Us Drool (See Pic)





Talking about food, Rhea Kapoor is back in the kitchen after a long time. She shared a glimpse of her delicious looking pasta on social media. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Back in the kitchen with a spicy puttanesca and capers that are like magic pops." Take a look at the picture here:

As much as Rhea loves to indulge in various cuisines, we have learned that she also loves to make a feast for her friends and family. Earlier, the filmmaker hosted a Christmas dinner for her friends that looked all things delicious! We see a plate of chicken pieces drizzled in a spicy sauce that looks delectable. A bowl of red-sauce pasta with basil leaves sprinkled on top sits next to it. Rhea's friend Pernia Qureshi tagged Rhea in the photo, which she captioned with "Table goals." Check it out here: