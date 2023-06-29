London has become a popular tourist destination, especially for Indians. We see so many people heading to the city to enjoy their vacations and make the most of the delicious food and beautiful weather. Bollywood celebrities too find London a great option for visiting during the summer season. Kareena Kapoor Khan, in fact, called it her favourite city. This time, when Kapoor visited the city, she made it a point to enjoy delicious snacks and food that we saw multiple glimpses of. And now, Kareena Kapoor caught up with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor at a restaurant in London to enjoy some delicious food. Take a look:

The snippets of the delicious meal were shared on Instagram by Kareena Kapoor Khan. "With the best in our fav city," she wrote in the caption sharing a story by Sonam Kapoor. In the click, we could see Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor with their spouses Saif Ali Khan, Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani. "What an amazing meal. With the crew," added Sonam Kapoor in the caption. Take a look:

In the next story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shed some light on the cuisine and restaurant they visited in London. "Outstanding food MiMi Mei Fair," wrote Rhea Kapoor in the story on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor agreed and added, "What food... the best Chinese." The six of them could be seen seated at a table with wine glasses after enjoying a wholesome meal. Take a look:

This is not the only foodie indulgence from London that we have seen. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her 'colourful breakfast' meal with her family. Click here to read more about it. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor had also hosted a lavish dinner party last week. It was also attended by Bhumi Pednekar and the spread looked quite delicious. Click here to read more about this story.

