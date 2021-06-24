The Coronavirus pandemic has prompted citizens to stay at home and avoid venturing out until absolutely necessary. A large number of corporations are also encouraging people to work from home. And what better way to unwind after work than with movie night and a tub full of ice cream? Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to post a story about some delicious ice cream sent over by Rhea Kapoor. She enjoyed it with her son Taimur while watching a movie together. Take a look:

The story was shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.

"Bravo," wrote Kareena Kapoor in the story. "Rheaaa!! #Amaze. Can't wait to dig in... Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl," she added. In the short video, we could see a customised box of delicious ice cream sent over by Rhea Kapoor. There was a special note along with it for Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it seemed to be a hazelnut cold coffee ice cream.





What a great way to enjoy movie night, right? Ice cream truly makes every occasion more delicious. Turned out Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn't the only one who was surprised by the customised ice cream. Her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor too was sent some yummy ice cream tubs by Rhea Kapoor. "Yum yum, couldn't resist tried them all! Thanks Rhea Kapoor," wrote the actress in her Instagram story. Take a look:

(Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Celebrates Friend's Birthday With This Drool Worthy Cake- See Post)





From chocolate, to coffee and even sundae - we could spot some delicious ice cream flavours sent to Karisma Kapoor. We hope to see more such foodie diaries from the Kapoor sisters soon. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film is slated for a 2021 release.