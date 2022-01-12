There is no doubt about the fact that Rhea Kapoor is a multitalented woman. From giving hit films like 'Veere De Wedding,' 'Aisha' and more, to being a fashion stylist- Rhea has certainly marked herself on the Bollywood map. And this is not only it! The filmmaker also has a knack for food and cooking! Don't believe us? Take a look through her social media, and you will come across all kinds of yummy dishes that will make you drool. She also shares glimpses of her cooking on Instagram stories. Just yesterday, Rhea posted about her latest cooking, where she indulged in some delicious chicken and a side dip with it. In the story, she wrote, "Rhea's hot honey tenders." Take a look at it here:

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram story

Doesn't this look absolutely scrumptious? If just looking at this has made you hungry for some honey tenders yourself, then fret not! We have you covered. Here we bring you a delicious honey chicken recipe and a dip that you can easily make at home. Read the recipe below:

Honey Chicken Recipe: Here's How To Make Honey Chicken

First, to make this dish, coat chicken pieces with all-purpose flour and spices like salt, pepper and red chilli. Then dip the chicken pieces in a cornflour slurry to fry. Now, in a pan, add ginger-garlic paste, onions and capsicum. Next, add soy sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce, tomato sauce, and honey. Mix again. Now throw in the fried chicken pieces and combine with sauce. Let it cook for five minutes on low to medium flame.

As for the dip, here we have a low-fat recipe that is super simple to make. To begin with, take hung curd in a bowl and add black pepper and salt to it. Give it a nice mix. Now, grate garlic cloves and add them to the curd mix. Give all the ingredients a nice stir, so it becomes creamy





Once this is done, refrigerate the dip and allow it to cool down for a few hours. Then, serve it with your cooked honey chicken, and enjoy!





For the full recipe of honey chicken and the dip, click here.





Make these delicious delights, and let us know how you liked the taste of them!