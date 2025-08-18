Rishabh Pant is making the most of his break from cricket and this time, he has swapped his batting gloves for an apron. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is currently on a sabbatical, recovering from a fractured toe sustained during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. But instead of whiling away his time, the 27-year-old seems to have discovered a new hobby: baking pizza. Yes, you read that right. In a recent Instagram video, Rishabh is seen attempting to prepare the Italian classic under the guidance of a professional chef. His caption? "Impasto, salsa, forno... and me." And from the looks of it, he is having a blast.





"Main toh chef hi lag raha hoon (I am looking like a chef)," he jokes, putting on his apron with a cheeky grin. "Today I'll show you how to make pizza, guys. Bear with me," he declares, joining the chef at the kitchen table. He opts for a vegetarian version, adding with a wink, "I love vegetarian."





The pizza-making session begins with Rishabh flattening the dough, with a little help from the expert. The chef then thins out the base into a large oval shape. Rishabh follows up by adding basil leaves, cutting cheese cubes from a block using scissors, sprinkling salt, and pouring a generous drizzle of oil over the dough.

"It's hot in here, boys," he quips, before sliding the pizza into a traditional oven using a metal peel. As he waits for it to bake, he adds with a laugh, "That's the only thing I can do with a broken foot right now - bake pizza. My brother must be thinking, 'Ghar pe toh kuch banaya nahi hai aur yaha pizza bana raha hai' (He doesn't make anything at home. Here he's baking pizza?!)"





Once the pizza is ready, Rishabh proudly poses with the freshly baked dish and the chef, flashing his signature smile. Whether or not he's ready to open a pizzeria, one thing's clear - Rishabh Pant knows how to keep spirits high, even off the pitch.





We hope to see more of Rishabh Pant's culinary skills.