All the cricket enthusiasts out there, we have something in store for you. Rishabh Pant has allowed us to take a look at his food diaries. The wicket-keeper-batter has shared a picture of his healthy meal on Instagram Stories. Pant relished a bowl of “quinoa” for dinner. It looked yummilicious. The dish was topped with spring onions and sprouts. He captioned the image with words, "Anyone up for dinner?" Quinoa is considered a healthy substitute for wheat and other grains that are not gluten-free. It is a superfood packed with vitamins, minerals and some essential nutrients.





Take a look:

He ate quinoa for dinner.

Quinoa is highly nutritious and it's one of the popular food choices among fitness enthusiasts. So, if you've never tried quinoa, it's the time you bring it home and keep a bag of it stashed safely in your kitchen. Don't worry about the recipes. We have curated some of the best quinoa recipes that would surely tantalise your tastebuds.





How about starting your day on a healthy note? Here's the best you can do to give yourself a healthy dose of protein. Quinoa is quite a popular breakfast food item that you can cook in a variety of vegetables and you'll be amazed at the results. Quinoa cooked with fresh vegetables tastes great.

Usually, you like to chomp on tikkis during snacks when you simply want to treat yourselves. However, quinoa can help you give regular tikkis a healthy spin with this recipe. You can put quinoa, spinach, beetroot and couscous and create a wholesome healthy treat.

If you can't include quinoa into your main dishes, you can make a tasty salad out of it. This is a flavourful salad that contains a classic combination of quinoa, lentil, broccoli, cauliflower and other food items. Next time, when you are preparing a meal for your family, don't forget to rustle up quinoa lentil salad quickly.

If you are bored with your regular style of cooking chicken, here's how you can experiment with it and create something new and delicious. Chicken breasts stuffed with a mixture of quinoa, bell peppers, garlic, onion and cheese tastes heavenly.

Yes, you can do it. This is useful when you are on a diet and only wish to consume healthy food.





Try these interesting recipes at home and let us know how you like them.