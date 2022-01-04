Pizza is the go-to party dish for many foodies across the world! The ease and comfort of having a dish with the goodness of cheese, sauce and veggies are what makes it so attractive and delicious among people. One can never have enough pizza! It is why we end up over-ordering it and have a ton of leftovers for the next day. While there is a certain charm in having leftover pizza the next day, the pizza just doesn't taste as delicious as it did when it was freshly made! What do in such a situation? Use leftover pizza to make creative snacks for you to munch on!





Here Are 5 Ways To Use Leftover Pizza:

Place scrambled eggs on pizza

1. Pizza Scrambled Eggs

The best way to start the day is with eggs, isn't it? The name pretty much says it all, the eggs are scrambled to give a soft and gooey texture that melts in the mouth. Rather than just seasoning the eggs with salt and pepper, spice up the eggs by adding chopped bits of leftover pizza. Another way to have pizza scrambled eggs is to garnish the leftover pizza slice with the classic scrambled eggs.

2. Pizza Croutons For Salad

Rather than garnishing your favourite salad with plain croutons, make the salad even more delicious with pizza croutons. All you need to do is chop the leftover pizza slices to the size of croutons and slightly roast them in butter or olive oil.

3. Pizza Fries

The crunchy crispy potato French fries are a classic snack that everybody loves. But what if we told you that we can make fries out of pizza as well?! Just cut the pizza into strips and bake them until crisp.

Use pizza to make grilled cheese

4. Grilled Cheese Pizza Sandwich

Who doesn't love grilled cheese sandwiches? Perfectly toasted bread with a delicious variety of cheese oozing from the crust is comfort food for almost everybody. Spice your fav grilled cheese by replacing the bread slices with leftover pizza slices and filling the centre with cheese.

5. Pizza Rolls

If you are looking to repurpose leftover pizza slices into a delicious party snack, then make pizza rolls. All you have to do is roll each slice of pizza and place them next to each other and garnish it with cheese. Bake this till it is crispy and serve it with pizza sauce.





Try out these useful hacks to reuse leftover pizza and do tell us in the comments section which one is your favourite!









