Arpita Khan turned a year older on Thursday. She celebrated the special day with a festive gathering of family and friends. The party was attended by her siblings Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri, as well as Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with many of Arpita's close friends. Riteish shared a video of the cake-cutting ceremony on his Instagram stories. The impressive four-tiered cake, adorned with beautiful floral details, clearly stole the show. The birthday girl cut the cake surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband, Aayush Sharma, and their son, Ahil.





Also Read: "When My Bag Matched My Dessert" - This Is Kareena Kapoor's Stylish Foodie Update





Arpita fed small bits of cake to Aayush, Salman, and Sohail. The clip also featured TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia, Sohail's son Nirvaan Khan, and Alvira's son Ayaan Agnihotri. The Housefull actor captioned the video, “Happy Birthday My dearest darling Arpita Khan Sharma, we love you. Have a fabulous year ahead.”







If your loved ones' birthday also falls in August, make them feel special by baking a cake at home. Below are some quick and easy recipes

1. Fudgy Chocolate Cake:

A rich and moist chocolate cake with a dense, fudgy texture. It is made with cocoa or melted chocolate and layered with chocolate ganache. Click here for the recipe.

2. Vanilla And Strawberry Cake:

A light and fluffy cake with layers of vanilla-flavoured sponge and fresh strawberry filling. It is frosted with vanilla or cream cheese frosting and decorated with strawberry slices. Recipe here.

3. Blueberry Cake:

A soft and moist cake studded with juicy blueberries. It is flavoured with lemon zest or vanilla and can be topped with a simple glaze or a dusting of powdered sugar. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Pineapple Cake:

A sweet and tropical cake made with chunks of pineapple. It is topped with pineapple slices or rings and may include a creamy frosting. Want the recipe? Click here.